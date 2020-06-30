HUD awards $2.7 million to fight housing discrimination in Ohio

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $40.8 million nationally on Tuesday to support dozens of fair housing organizations working to help end housing discrimination, including more than $2.7 million to organizations in Ohio.

These funds are provided through the Department’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP) to help people who believe they have been victims of housing discrimination and to educate housing providers about fair housing laws.

“Today’s grant announcement provides resources that play an important role in fulfilling HUD’s mission to provide safe, fair, and affordable housing,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

HUD’s FHIP grants support a wide range of fair housing enforcement, education, and outreach activities. These grants allow the groups to provide fair housing enforcement through testing in the rental and sales markets, to file fair housing complaints to HUD, and to conduct investigations.

“FHIP organizations are important partners in combating housing discrimination,” said Anna María Farías, HUD Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “The grants we are awarding today help to support these organizations on an ongoing basis.”

Additionally, the education and outreach activities these organizations conduct also help to educate the public, housing providers, and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.



“These grants will provide assistance to those who may have experienced housing discrimination and educate the public and housing providers about their rights and responsibilities under fair housing laws,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan.

FHIP grants are provided under three categories:

Private Enforcement Initiative grants (PEI) – These awards help nonprofit fair housing enforcement organizations carry out investigations and other enforcement activities to prevent or eliminate discriminatory housing practices.

– These awards help nonprofit fair housing enforcement organizations carry out investigations and other enforcement activities to prevent or eliminate discriminatory housing practices. Education and Outreach Initiative grants (EOI) – HUD awards these grants to groups that educate the public and housing providers about their rights and responsibilities under federal law or state and local fair housing laws that are substantially equivalent to the Fair Housing Act.

– HUD awards these grants to groups that educate the public and housing providers about their rights and responsibilities under federal law or state and local fair housing laws that are substantially equivalent to the Fair Housing Act. Fair Housing Organizations Initiative grants (FHOI) – HUD awards these grants to help build the capacity and effectiveness of non-profit fair housing organizations to continue and enhance enforcement of the Fair Housing Act.

Persons who believe they have experienced discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 (voice) or (800) 927-9275 (TTY).

Click here to see the full list of FHIP recipients. The following are Ohio awardees: