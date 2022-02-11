COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s Girl Scout Cookie season and all the favorites, like Thin Mints and Tagalongs, arrived in Columbus during the Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop.

There are four ways to purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season.

From a Girl Scout You Know

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local, state, and CDC safety protocols, including via the Digital Cookie online platform. Online

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.gsoh.org/findcookies to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to the military through our Operation Salute program. At a Cookie Booth

Beginning Feb. 11, use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app (free on iOS or Android devices) to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths in your area. Cookie booths are scheduled in all 30 counties in the GSOH, with a total of 5,233 booth time slots filled at locations such as WalMart, Sam’s Club, Piada and many others. With DoorDash Delivery

DoorDash Delivery will be available in Columbus and Zanesville. Orders can be placed using the DoorDash app during the following times:

Columbus:

Thursdays, Feb. 17 through March 10 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Fridays, Feb. 18 through March 11 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Saturdays, Feb. 19 through March 12from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Sundays, Feb. 20 through March 20 13and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Zanesville:

Saturdays, February 19 and 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.