How to build a greenhouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Working from home has been quite the experience. Tracking every news conference Governor Dewine and President Trump have is typical, but dealing with my three teenaged sons has been sort of like a referee on a coffee break. It seems impossible.

On Sunday, my 15-year-old, Alexander, suggested we build a greenhouse to start our garden. He had a plan and explained what resources we could use here in the garage.

Cornhole Boards Plastic Wrap Duct tape (or any type of fastening agent)

Basically, Alex removed the top board from the cornhole game and a frame remained. He takes the plastic wrap and covered the top side of the board and fastened it with the tape.

The project took about 30 minutes for both boards. This greenhouse allows airflow to the ground, increases the sun’s rays to warm up the ground, and lets water get to the seed.

Germination usually takes about 10 days for the lettuce we planted. This should speed that process along.

The great part of this project is that when we are done with the greenhouses, we can place the cornhole boards back together and play to our heart’s content this summer.

Happy social distancing and good luck with your projects.