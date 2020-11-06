How to avoid hitting a deer in peak crash season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about the risk of deer-related crashes.

A social media post states, ” It’s officially mating season, for deer that is, which means you might notice an increase in deer activity. Please be on the lookout for these furry-tailed creatures as they are not the brightest in the animal kingdom and often find themselves leaping into oncoming traffic. This can be dangerous, damaging, and sometimes deadly for drivers. Follow these simple tips in case you have a deer encounter while driving.”

The post also included a graphic with ways to avoid crashes and what to do if you are involved in a crash with a deer.

Here is what is suggested:

Use high beams when there isn’t any oncoming traffic

Scan the roadways frequently. If you see a deer in the roadway, slow down, but do not swerve.

If you strike a deer, move to a safe place, turn on your headlights and call law enforcement, to report the crash.

Another recent warning from the Ohio Department of Insurance had these additional tips if you do hit a deer:

Following the collision, call the police.

Avoid making contact with the deer/animal. A frightened and wounded animal can be dangerous and pose a threat when approached or might further injure itself.

Activate the vehicle’s hazard lights whether it’s light or dark outside.

If possible, move the vehicle to a safe location out of the roadway and wait for help to arrive.

Drivers should contact their insurance agent or company representative as quickly as possible to report any vehicle damage.

A number of sources also agree that dawn and dusk are the most dangerous times.

In 2019, statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol show there were 19,375 deer-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. Of those crashes, four resulted in fatal injuries to motorists and 966 people were injured. Additionally, 46 percent of these crashes occurred in October, November, and December.