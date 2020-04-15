Housing market takes a hit during COVID-19 crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Stacy Miller says local realtors have had to adjust quickly to changes required to battle the spread of COVID-19. She says just showing a property to a potential buyer is vastly different than just two months ago.

“No sitting, no touching, no opening doors, you can’t see how big the closet is, sorry,” Miller says. “We can’t turn on the light and we’re not turning them off and we’re not locking up the house because we don’t want to touch the key.”

Miller, a realtor with the Susan Wainfor Group, says buyers are also experiencing delays in dealing with lenders, some of whom have furloughed some of their own employees.

“Staff is down so therefore they can’t manage all of the loans,” Miller said. “So some loans will be dropped and that has happened which delays everything.”

April is normally part of the peak season for the real estate industry.

But realtor Dustin Ultican with HER says some buyers and sellers are sitting on the sidelines for safety’s sake.

“Not only sellers, we’ve seen buyers kind of have the same attitude and say let’s take a step back and wait a month and see where we are in May,” Ultican said. “Just because we want to be safe, we want to take care of our family and do what’s best for us.”

Ultican says there’s still plenty of interest percolating online so he expects business to rebound at some point.

“We’re looking at a spring market that would typically be taking place right now probably taking place in the summer at some point once things normalize,” Ultican said.

Those deals that are getting done often involve a closing that takes place in a parking lot, on the hood of a car, or with a title agent wearing a mask and gloves shuttling documents for signatures back and forth between vehicles.

Lenders are also taking extra precautions with new loans, in some cases rechecking the buyers income and work status.

Miller says some banks are also increasing the minimum credit scores they will accept for FHA loans.

“Where before you could get an FHA loan with your credit score at 650, they’re not going to process you at 650 for FHA now, “Miller said. “If you’re in the 700’s, they’ll go ahead and process you. That’s new.”