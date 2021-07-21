Houses under $250K in Greater Columbus and their school districts

This home at 4470 Moraine Avenue, Hilliard was built in 1961, and is currently $240,000.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For frustrated house buyers, it seems that $250,000 can’t get very much in central Ohio, and families worry about kids getting into a good school district.

But there are workarounds that growing families can use to get onto the property ladder, create equity, and take advantage of time to make money — and then move up.

Consider Olentangy Local School District, in the top 5% of all 938 school districts in Ohio. It’s going to be tough getting into Powell with $200K, although not impossible if you can hop onto a two-bedroom condo. But for a family, it would be tight, and property taxes are steep — $2,365.95 per $100K.

But look a little further north into Delaware. It’s an older, more established city with plenty of small-town charm, and there’s a mix of new and older properties.

Delaware schools are also well-loved, and property taxes are $1,971.99 per $100,000 in Delaware Corporation; for instance, 222 Lake Cove Drive, Delaware, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, currently listed for $200,000 or 119 Flint Rock Drive, Delaware 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, currently listed for $214,900.

119 Flint Rock Drive, Delaware, Ohio, built in 2004. Photo: Delaware County Auditor

There are also older properties in Delaware that an enterprising family can buy, fix up, and create equity to move up the housing ladder. 34 Westgate Drive, Delaware Ohio, has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, listed for $165,000.

If you have only $250,000, getting a home that needs fixing up might be the best way forward. As noted in an earlier article, buyers are currently writing checks over the list price to get into a home in this tight housing market.

Dublin City Schools boundaries bleed over into north Columbus, which means kids get Dublin City Schools and parents pay north Columbus property prices.

4470 Moraine Avenue, Hilliard. Photo: Franklin County Auditor

Hilliard, south of Dublin, is still a place where a family can begin. There are three- and four-bedroom properties listed for under $250,000. Hilliard City Schools promises that kids will be “Ready for Tomorrow.”

This home at 4470 Moraine Avenue, Hilliard, was built in 1961 and is currently $240,000.

Whitehall is south of Columbus and has larger properties that families can afford. It’s near the airport, which means airline workers and people who travel widely have a quick commute.

Dr. Wade Lucas — who built the reputation of Olentangy Local Schools — has stepped in pro tempore at Whitehall City Schools after the death of Superintendent Brian Hamler.

This house at 1904 Birkdale Drive, Columbus (Whitehall), 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, built in 1965, is listed at $239,000.

1904 Birkdale Drive, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, listed for $239,000.

Continuing south of Columbus to Grove City, $250,000 is a comfortable price point for a growing family and will get a four-bedroom house. Grove City Area School District is “equipping all learners for successful futures.”

2555 Southwest Blvd, Grove City, 4 beds, 2 baths, is priced at $249,900.

Canal Winchester to the south is what Delaware is to the north of Columbus — the gateway to farmland and countryside living. “Empowering all students for success” is the Canal Winchester Local School District’s motto.

At 6170 Northbend Drive, Canal Winchester, you can buy for a list price of $239,900 a home built in 1995 with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

6170 Northbend Drive, Canal Winchester, offers 4 bedrooms for a list price of $239,900.

Although $250,000 might not seem much for a growing family, it’s still a reasonable pot of money in the greater Columbus area. Families who do their research and are willing to make updates can still create the property they want.