House bills signed into law by Gov. DeWine

COLUMBUS – Bills to support schools and local governments across Ohio, and legislation to reduce infant mortality, have been signed into law.

On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bills 11, 481, 164 and 65.

“The House worked very hard on the bills that received the governor’s signature today,” said Speaker of the House Larry Householder (R-Glenford). “On behalf of the entire Ohio House, we are proud of the meaningful legislation and reform that will help Ohioans all across the state now that the bills have been signed into law.”

House Bill 11, sponsored by State Representatives Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville) and Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland), will help to reduce infant mortality and improve the health of mothers and children. Funding included in the bill will be used to create centering pregnancy programs and expand oral health and tobacco cessation programs as a way to address disparities in health outcomes among at-risk populations.

House Bill 481, sponsored by State Representative Mark Fraizer (R-Newark), appropriates $350 million in federal aid to be distributed to counties, municipalities and townships. The funding will be used to help local governments with costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure also reappropriates approximately $1.28 billion in capital funding to help keep previously-approved construction projects moving forward.

House Bill 164, sponsored by State Representative Tim Ginter (R-Salem), assists local school districts facing disproportionately large cuts in state funding from recent executive order spending reductions ordered by Governor Mike DeWine. Under the plan, no district will lose more than six percent of its state aid. The legislation makes a number of other education-related changes, including protecting prayer and religious expression in public schools.

House Bill 65, sponsored by State Representative Rick Carfagna (R-Westerville), ensures Ohio parents are made aware of unsafe behaviors or incidents at childcare centers or other places where their children are entrusted with caretakers.