Hotels suffering during pandemic take a second hit with OSU game cancellation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hotels across the Buckeye State are feeling the pinch from the pandemic. In these winter months, they’re fearing the worst.

This particular week would have been a major economic boost. They would have been stuffed because of the Ohio State-Michigan game, but right now it’s a different story.

Empty rooms and empty parking lots.

“It’s all about survival right now in our industry,” said Lisa Garner with the Marriott and Residence Inn in the Columbus University area, bracing herself for hardship these next few months. “We started off and thought the third and fourth quarter things were gonna start to come back because those are strong quarters in Columbus Ohio and it didn’t happen.”

Her hotel isn’t the only one.

“The impact on our industry has been absolutely devastating,” said Joe Savarise with the Ohio Hotel and Lodging Association (OHLA), adding hotel occupancy is in the 20 percent range. Last year at this same time, it was double that, at about 40 percent.

In addition to hotels, Savarise said this week would have also been a boon for restaurants and small business.

“This week is a perfect example of what we are missing out on,” he said. “It’s true this is one of the most exciting weeks in our entire market, where we do see great business from people that are traveling all around the country to come to what is one of the greatest and most historic sporting events of any sport in our country.”

Garner added, “Hosting the team up north and having them in Columbus is definitely an economic impact to our community that we all look forward to and it’s unfortunate that it’s not going to be that way this year.”

Both Garner and Savarise hope to rebound in 2021, saying late summer and fall are their peak months.

At the height on the pandemic in the spring, OHLA estimates 70 percent of staff were laid off.

“It’s truly heartbreaking to know that the team and your family that you built are sitting out there and there’s nothing we can do because there’s no recovery,” Garner said.

Savarise said he’s optimistic with news of a vaccine and hopes many will pick up traveling yet again, but until then, aid is needed.