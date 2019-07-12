Hot rods and muscle cars take over Fairgrounds this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s possible you’ve noticed several classic cars around town this week. The reason is the 22nd PPG Goodguys National Car Show in town this weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, muscle car maniacs from all around have taken over the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

“This event is a gathering of about 6,000 hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, trucks,” said Betsy Bennett of Goodguys. “In addition to that, we’ve got a huge vendor midway, swap meets, cars for sale, autocross racing, so it’s really just if you love cars, it’s the place you want to hang out.”

The show features all kinds of cars, from Ponies to Thunderbirds, Barracudas to Road Runners, Goats, Firebirds, and rare hot rods.

“You’re looking at a ’32 Pontiac, the very first year for the two-door sedan,” said Jerry Bush, attending the show from Dayton.

Car guys and gals from all around look forward to the event every year.

“Some of them are regular stock, some of them are resto-mods, some of them are just painted differently, you know. I love that,” said Kim Williams from Maryland.

This is a place to find classic Chevys, Fords, Plymouths, from cars to trucks, truck-cars and hot rods.

“I really like the muscle cars,” said Monic Cutchember, from Maryland. “I like the stance, I like the sound of the engine. I like the roar.”

This year, the Goodguys are paying tribute to the 1969 Camaro. This 50-year-old Pony car is special to a lot of folks here.

“It’s a one year design which is relatively rare in the automotive world,” said Harmon Anderson, from Colorado. “The pinnacle of sports cars, if you will, for the street. It’s kind of a special car set up strictly for racing and not perfect for the street and I think that’s what gives it that aura of cool.”

More than 140 ’69 Camaros are on display inside the show, with several more outside.

“Cars deeply connect us,” Bennett said. “They connect us to our past, to our friends, to our family.”

Goodguys 22nd PPG Nationals runs through Sunday.