Hot, humid with scattered storms

Another warm and sticky day, with the usual array of widely scattered late day storms, especially northwest of the I-71 corridor.

Given the humidity, a few storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds and possibly small hail, though coverage will likely be scattered. The Storm Prediction Center has included central and western Ohio in the slight risk for severe weather through this evening.

A large thunderstorm complex will pass to a little to our southwest, but the ripple effects ignited additional storms over the western half of Ohio that will diminish around sunset, as the main system dives southeast across Kentucky.

A cold front over the Great Lakes will sag south Wednesday and Thursday, triggering some additional storms, but also bringing relief from the heat and humidity, which will be very noticeable by the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, humid, few storms late. High 89

Tonight: Evening storms, then partly cloudy, muggy. Low 72

Wednesday: Mix sun and clouds, stray storm, sticky. High 88

Thursday: Showers, much cooler. High 77 (67)

Friday: Early shower, mostly cloudy. High 77 (61)

Saturday: Sunny, comfortable. High 80 (56)

Sunday: Few clouds. High 83 (58)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 86 (64)