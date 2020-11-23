Hot holiday toys of 2020: Top toy experts share their list with FOX 8

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: Information and images provided by The Toy Insider.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The reviews are in from The Toy Insider on what kids want this holiday season.

Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief, stopped by FOX 8 Monday to share the list.

Ryan’s World Shadow Warrior Ninja Mystery Box (Bonkers Toys)

  • Sold exclusively at Target
  • Ages 3+
  • MSRP $59.99

Cry Babies Goodnight Coney (IMC Toys)

  • Sold at Target, Amazon, Walmart
  • Ages 18 MOS+
  • MSRP $24.99

Heroes of Go Jit Zu Dinos (Moose Toys)

  • Sold at Amazon, Target
  • Ages 4+
  • MSRP: $4.99 (Mini Battle Pack); $9.99 (Hero Pack); $19.99 Versus Pack; $19.99 (SupaGoo T-Rex)

Care Bears Unlock the Magic Interactive Figures (Basic Fun)

  • Sold at Target, Walmart, Amazon
  • Ages 4+
  • MSRP: $14.99

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Machine (Playmobil)

  • Sold at Walmart, Amazon, Playmobil.us
  • Ages 5+
  • MSRP: $49.99

Breyer Mane Beauty Styling Heads (Breyer)

  • Sold at Tractor Supply, Amazon, breyerhorses.com, Specialty Retailers
  • Ages 5+
  • MSRP: $29.93

Social Studio Hands-free Video Station (Wecool)

  • Sold at Target, Michael’s, Meijer
  • Ages 4+
  • MSRP: $19.99

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypershere Vortex Climb Battle Set (Hasbro)

  • Sold at Major Retailers
  • Ages 8+
  • MSRP: $49.99

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools