Editor’s Note: Information and images provided by The Toy Insider.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The reviews are in from The Toy Insider on what kids want this holiday season.
Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief, stopped by FOX 8 Monday to share the list.
Ryan’s World Shadow Warrior Ninja Mystery Box (Bonkers Toys)
- Sold exclusively at Target
- Ages 3+
- MSRP $59.99
Cry Babies Goodnight Coney (IMC Toys)
- Sold at Target, Amazon, Walmart
- Ages 18 MOS+
- MSRP $24.99
Heroes of Go Jit Zu Dinos (Moose Toys)
- Sold at Amazon, Target
- Ages 4+
- MSRP: $4.99 (Mini Battle Pack); $9.99 (Hero Pack); $19.99 Versus Pack; $19.99 (SupaGoo T-Rex)
Care Bears Unlock the Magic Interactive Figures (Basic Fun)
- Sold at Target, Walmart, Amazon
- Ages 4+
- MSRP: $14.99
Scooby-Doo! Mystery Machine (Playmobil)
- Sold at Walmart, Amazon, Playmobil.us
- Ages 5+
- MSRP: $49.99
Breyer Mane Beauty Styling Heads (Breyer)
- Sold at Tractor Supply, Amazon, breyerhorses.com, Specialty Retailers
- Ages 5+
- MSRP: $29.93
Social Studio Hands-free Video Station (Wecool)
- Sold at Target, Michael’s, Meijer
- Ages 4+
- MSRP: $19.99
Beyblade Burst Rise Hypershere Vortex Climb Battle Set (Hasbro)
- Sold at Major Retailers
- Ages 8+
- MSRP: $49.99
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Columbus Rec and Parks pivots to provide hot meals for holidays
- Ohio State’s game against Michigan State will kick off at noon on Dec. 5
- Missouri health official steps down after her family threatened over coronavirus measures
- Sen. Rob Portman argues for ‘seamless’ transition process to Joe Biden
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Gov. DeWine holding 2pm briefing on state’s hospital situation