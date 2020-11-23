Editor’s Note: Information and images provided by The Toy Insider.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The reviews are in from The Toy Insider on what kids want this holiday season.

Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief, stopped by FOX 8 Monday to share the list.

Ryan’s World Shadow Warrior Ninja Mystery Box (Bonkers Toys)

Sold exclusively at Target

Ages 3+

MSRP $59.99

Cry Babies Goodnight Coney (IMC Toys)

Sold at Target, Amazon, Walmart

Ages 18 MOS+

MSRP $24.99

Heroes of Go Jit Zu Dinos (Moose Toys)

Sold at Amazon, Target

Ages 4+

MSRP: $4.99 (Mini Battle Pack); $9.99 (Hero Pack); $19.99 Versus Pack; $19.99 (SupaGoo T-Rex)

Care Bears Unlock the Magic Interactive Figures (Basic Fun)

Sold at Target, Walmart, Amazon

Ages 4+

MSRP: $14.99

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Machine (Playmobil)

Sold at Walmart, Amazon, Playmobil.us

Ages 5+

MSRP: $49.99

Breyer Mane Beauty Styling Heads (Breyer)

Sold at Tractor Supply, Amazon, breyerhorses.com, Specialty Retailers

Ages 5+

MSRP: $29.93

Social Studio Hands-free Video Station (Wecool)

Sold at Target, Michael’s, Meijer

Ages 4+

MSRP: $19.99

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypershere Vortex Climb Battle Set (Hasbro)

Sold at Major Retailers

Ages 8+

MSRP: $49.99

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8