Hot Chicken Takeover releases plant-based ‘Not Chicken’ sandwich

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hot Chicken Takeover has released its own non-meat treat with the Not Chicken sandwich.

According to a release from the fried chicken chain, the Not Chicken menu item is a plant-based protein sandwich made with a seitan recipe and coated with their signature cayenne rub.

“We recognize that one of our core values, inclusivity, encompasses diets and food preferences too. We’re proud to introduce our new plant-based menu item. Not Chicken, now available full time on the Hot Chicken Takeover menu,” the release states.

You can get the sandwich traditional, or open faced on two slices of bread with pickles on top.

There will also be two new vegan sides available with the non-meat sandwich: baked beans and Ma’s Slaw.