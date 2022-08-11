COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center and NBC4i.com teamed up starting in March to profile a dog available for adoption every week.

The preview has been popular enough that during the past two weeks, Sheka was adopted the same day she was featured and Rocky was adopted the day after his profile was published.

This week’s article is a look back at many of the dogs who have found homes and previewing next week’s Clear the Shelters event. The shelter will waive all adoption fees for every dog available for adoption, meaning potential adopters would only need to purchase the dog license for $18.

If you cannot adopt a dog right away, you can help by volunteering to take a dog home for five days. The goal is to get every dog out of the shelter so that a deep cleansing can be performed throughout the building. Below is the information you need to learn about the Sleepover event.

Ready to host a shelter dog for a #FCDSSleepover? Everyone interested in participating in the Sleepover portion of the event will pick up a dog from the shelter on Saturday, Aug. 20 or Sunday, Aug. 21 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and return the dog to the shelter on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center

All sleepover supplies will be provided. You provide your houseguest with a comfy place to rest their heads and lots of love while letting the shelter provide the rest.

Should you fall in love with your houseguest, most adoptions can be finalized over the phone at a later date (WAIVED adoption fee* will still apply!)

Hosts must be able to pick up and return their houseguest within the specified dates/times. This event is not limited to Franklin County residents.

**Interested adopters may also visit the shelter on Saturday or Sunday (8/20 – 8/21) to participate in the sleepover event with an available dog.

Event Schedule

Monday, Aug. 15 – ALL fees waived*

(Open for adoptions and lost dog reclaims.)

Tuesday, Aug. 16 – ALL fees waived*

(Open for adoptions and lost dog reclaims.)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 – ALL fees waived*

(Open for lost dog reclaims only.)

-Come out and meet our adoptable dogs at Huntington Park on Wednesday, Aug. 17 as the Columbus Clippers take on Toledo.

Thursday, Aug. 18 – ALL fees waived*

(Open for adoptions and lost dog reclaims.)

Friday, Aug. 19 – ALL fees waived*

(Open for lost dog reclaims only.)

SLEEPOVER Saturday, Aug. 20 – ALL fees waived*

(Open for SLEEPOVERS and lost dog reclaims only.)

SLEEPOVER Sunday, Aug. 21 – ALL fees waived*

(Open for SLEEPOVERS and lost dog reclaims only.)

CLOSED FOR CLEANING Monday, Aug. 22

(Open for lost dog reclaims only. No adoptions)