Hospital holds wedding for couple running out of time

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO (KSDK) Kenneth Sykes has always been sure about Stephanie Pollard.

“I knew that I had my mind made up when I first laid eyes on her,” he said.

They were a match made on the overnight shift at work. She was on the assembly line. He was part of the cleaning crew.

“The best five years of my whole entire life,” Kenneth said.

He proposed last year, and they set the date: Oct. 11.

“I’ve never met a woman like her before and that’s why I’m going to marry her,” he said.

Even if that meant moving up the wedding.

A couple weeks ago, Stephanie was diagnosed with advanced uterine cancer. Wednesday, the couple learned the doctors are sure — there’s no time to spare.

“We decided that she couldn’t go to her wedding, so we brought her wedding to her,” Dr. Shannon Grabosch said. “You can, in fact, plan it in two hours.”