Honda extends suspension on production in Mexico and business operation in North America

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Honda is extending its suspension of business operations in North America, which means the majority of Honda’s salaried and support associates in the U.S. will be furloughed for a two-week period.

Honda is also extending the production suspension for its automobile, engine and transmission plants in Mexico through April 30. Honda began its automobile production suspension in Mexico on March 23.

As previously announced, Honda has suspended production for all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in the U.S. and Canada through May 1.

Honda released the following statement on its website: