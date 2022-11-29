COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On this Giving Tuesday, local apparel company HOMAGE is doubling all donations raised through their “HOMAGE Works” products while also introducing a design that benefits in foster care in Ohio.

“Small Things With Great Love” reads the maroon and gold T-shirt in HOMAGE’s super-soft fabric.

“A portion of net proceeds from the sales of our Small Things With Great Love tee will benefit Ohio CASA, which works to ensure safety and a permanent home for Ohio’s children by providing support to local CASA programs and their volunteers in the form of training, funding, leadership, quality assurance, and management assistance,” reads HOMAGE’s description of the shirt.

Promoting the tee alongside Ohio CASA, or court-appointed special advocates, and HOMAGE is the Linsley family. Corey Linsley is a former Ohio State football player who now plays in the NFL. He and his wife, Anna, were advocates when they lived in Wisconsin while Corey played for the Green Bay Packers. They continue promoting the organization while living in California and Corey is a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Our case [in Wisconsin], it changed us,” he said. “It really had an impact on our lives, and we hope that we had an impact on the kids’ lives as well.”

“It’s sometimes hard to articulate to the public just how meaningful the kids become because we’re protecting their privacy,” Anna said about the impact being CASAs made on them. “We saw our children move through a few different living situations before their case ultimately closed. … They definitely are always on our mind, even though that case has been closed for a few years now.”

The Linsleys said being CASAs also has impacted the way they bring up their own two sons.

“I think it really showed us how important family is. It’s more than just saying it, it’s more than just a last name. It’s really a feeling. It’s this cohesion amongst individuals where the science backs it up,” Corey said. “And for us, I think that may have been something on our mind, but to really hear that being backed up by research and data and these kids that go through so much like that, that impacted us a lot.”

CASA is in 57 Ohio counties. Last year in Ohio, more than 2,400 CASA Volunteers served more than 10,000 children, and nationwide, more than 97,000 CASA Volunteers served 242,000 children.

“All these funds [from the “Small Things With Great Love” shirt] will go toward training advocates, making sure that there are volunteers who are well versed in the types of things that these children are going through, so that they can be the voice in the courtroom so that these kids can move past whatever experience they’re dealing with and grow up to succeed in school, be connected with their family, have safe lives, and really, prosper and grow and become adults that hopefully value giving back in some kind of way like this, too, because in all reality, it takes a village and it’s amazing that HOMAGE is doing this partnership,” Anna said.

“HOMAGE Works” supports dozens of organizations locally and nationally, including CASA, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Star House, On Our Sleeves at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Kaleidoscope Youth Center, and Huckleberry House just to name a few. CLICK HERE to shop.