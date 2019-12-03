Surveys say these are the most unpopular holiday gifts

(NEXSTAR) — The 2019 holiday shopping season is a week shorter this year, which means the heat is on to get all that shopping done.

So as you scramble over the next few weeks to buy all those presents, you should know about the most unwanted gifts, according to surveys.

So many items look like great gifts when you are strolling mall stores and kiosks in December, but a few weeks later, they end up in the return line, unwanted by the recipient.

Surveys by the retail website finider.com and the resale chain Acorns said the most returned gifts include:

Board Games

Toiletries and fragrances

Celebrity cookbooks

Slippers

Celebrity autobiographies

Christmas sweaters

Fitness DVDs

Selfie sticks

That’s not to say your loved one won’t appreciate a Christmas sweater. It’s just that a lot of people would prefer something else.

And from the doesn’t that stink file.. the fact that some people love liquor as a gift, and others hate it.

Try to figure that out and you may say, “Doesn’t That Stink?”

Consumer Reports magazine said hard liquor is the most unwanted gift.

But you might be asking what are they drinking? Many people would love a bottle of vodka or scotch on Christmas eve.

With the shopping season one week shorter this year, gift cards are likely to be more popular than ever.

But just like with gifts, make sure it’s to a store they like, so you don’t waste your money.