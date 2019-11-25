Columbus Black Friday 2019 local shopping guide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The major box stores and retailers published their Black Friday ads weeks ago, which is awesome for people trying to get their gift buying out of the way in order to focus on other seasonal events.
Beyond the big box stores and door busters, there is still another side of Black Friday–the side of the small, locally owned businesses that discount what they can afford in the hopes of attracting customers and boosting their sales.
One of those locally-owned places is the Chunky Armadillo in the Short North District. Melanie Hutchins and her sister started the southwestern boutique and said this is the season when they hope to make a profit for the year.
“We need to do something to get people in here,” said Hutchins when asked about what type of sales her store would have during Thanksgiving weekend. “It has been really slow the past couple of weeks.”
When walking through her store, it looks a lot like Texas, with earth-toned items in blacks, browns, and camouflage. While the styles were unique, many of the items can be worn independently. What makes them unique is the diverse offerings of accessories. They hope folks give them a try during the Thanksgiving weekend.
“It’s the biggest selling week of the year. It’s huge,” explained Hutchins. “We’re going to [discount] 20 percent off between the hours of 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for all apparel for Black Friday.”
On Saturday, the sisters up the ante by discounting all of their apparel by 30 percent during the same three hours, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s rare that we do it on that level,” Hutchins said while nodding her head.
NBC4i.com surveyed locally owned and unique businesses around central Ohio about specials they are offering during the sales weekend. 17 stores from the Short North, Polaris, and Dublin responded. Check out our list of local Black Friday specials below.
Black Friday local sales
- Bonobos
40% off Everything
883 North High St, Columbus, OH, 43215
- Chunky Armadillo
1-4 pm 20% all apparel
726 North High Street, Columbus OH 43215
- Global Gifts
Opening on Friday at 10 am
682 N. High St, Columbus, OH 43215
- Lady Bird
25% off 10am-7pm
716 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43215
- Madison-USA
Pre-Black Friday Sale 25% off excluding fall/winter 2019 items
Friday 40% off 12-8pm/online
1219 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43201
- Rowe
15% everything/ select style
30% off Any in-store purchase qualifies you for a drawing to win a diamond necklace
718 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43215
- The Hippie Hut
15% off all guitars and amps
10% off 5 records or more
15% off 10 records or more
S.I.T. Guitarist Starter Kits $19.99 (strap, picks, polish, cloth, and pack of strings)
1359 N. HIGH ST. COLUMBUS, OHIO
- The Optical Co.
10% on Select Eyewear
870 N High Street Columbus, OH
- Tigertree
15% off the entire store from 9-10 AM
787 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43215
- Vamp
20% off everything
969 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43201
- Artisan De Luxe
9 am – 11 am Early birds get 30% off entire store
11 am – 7 pm 25% everything in the store
761 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43215
- Apricot Late Boutique
Limited edition Black V-neck $42
Chevron Sherpa Coat $42
4541 Bridge Park Ave, Dublin, OH 43017
- Dublin Toy Emporium
Purchase $100 and get $10 off
28 N High St., Dublin, OH 43017
- Urban Baggerie
Briggs & Riley products, Purchase $250-498 get $50 off, $499 and up to get $100 off (per product)
1500 Polaris Pkwy, #1008, Columbus, OH 43240
- Homage
30% off (with limited exclusions) and get a gift with purchases at the $100, $200, and $300 tiers. Specifically, the Short North location will be open 10-8p.
783 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43215
- Bend Active
Free Bend Don’t Break Headband with purchase of $25 or More In-Store Only
40% off Store & Site-Wide Active Dates: Thanksgiving Day 10 am through Tuesday 12/3 11:59 pm Code: 40BLACKFRIDAY
Link: www.bendactive.com/collections/all
Exclusions: All Collegiate Licensed Apparel, Cannot be applied
to past purchases, cannot be combined with other coupons or
loyalty rewards.
20% off All Collegiate Licensed Apparel Active
Dates: Thursday 11/28 @ 10am through Friday 11/29@ 11:59pm
**No Code Needed- Items will be manually discounted to reflect
sale
Link: www.bendactive.com/collections/the-game-day-collection
Exclusions: Cannot be applied to past purchases, cannot be combined with other coupons or loyalty rewards.
4544 Bridge Park Avenue, Dublin, OH 43017
- Thread
Thanksgiving Day: take 20% off the capsule when using the code “THANKFUL20”
Black Friday: Save $25 off every $100 you spend
Complimentary Holiday Hot Chocolate Bar and gift wrapping
11 am -7 pm Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
930 N. High Street, Columbus, OH
- Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday
This is not an advertisement and the retailers have not been promised anything in return for their participation in this article. All retailers have provided the information freely with the expectation that nbc4i.com and its affiliations will not request any payment in return.