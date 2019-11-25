Columbus Black Friday 2019 local shopping guide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The major box stores and retailers published their Black Friday ads weeks ago, which is awesome for people trying to get their gift buying out of the way in order to focus on other seasonal events.

Beyond the big box stores and door busters, there is still another side of Black Friday–the side of the small, locally owned businesses that discount what they can afford in the hopes of attracting customers and boosting their sales.

One of those locally-owned places is the Chunky Armadillo in the Short North District. Melanie Hutchins and her sister started the southwestern boutique and said this is the season when they hope to make a profit for the year.

“We need to do something to get people in here,” said Hutchins when asked about what type of sales her store would have during Thanksgiving weekend. “It has been really slow the past couple of weeks.”

When walking through her store, it looks a lot like Texas, with earth-toned items in blacks, browns, and camouflage. While the styles were unique, many of the items can be worn independently. What makes them unique is the diverse offerings of accessories. They hope folks give them a try during the Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s the biggest selling week of the year. It’s huge,” explained Hutchins. “We’re going to [discount] 20 percent off between the hours of 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for all apparel for Black Friday.”

On Saturday, the sisters up the ante by discounting all of their apparel by 30 percent during the same three hours, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s rare that we do it on that level,” Hutchins said while nodding her head.

NBC4i.com surveyed locally owned and unique businesses around central Ohio about specials they are offering during the sales weekend. 17 stores from the Short North, Polaris, and Dublin responded. Check out our list of local Black Friday specials below.

Black Friday local sales

This is not an advertisement and the retailers have not been promised anything in return for their participation in this article. All retailers have provided the information freely with the expectation that nbc4i.com and its affiliations will not request any payment in return.