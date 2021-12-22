COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some stores in the greater Columbus area will be open for limited hours on December 24, Christmas Eve. Many will be shut on Christmas Day, December 25. Here’s a list of what to expect in your neighborhood.

Grocery stores:

Kroger: Christmas Eve, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day

Giant Eagle: Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Christmas Day

Trader Joe’s: Christmas Eve, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Walmart: Christmas Eve, 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Closed Christmas Day

Weilands: Christmas Eve, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Closed Christmas Day

Whole Foods: Christmas Eve, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Closed Christmas Day

Convenience stores:

Sheetz: Open 24 hours, including Christmas Day.

Starbucks: Columbus Starbucks’ websites show a variety of Christmas hours (some open, some closed), so check the one nearest you. For instance, Market District on West 3rd Avenue shows open, but East Broad Street shows closed.

Drug stores:

CVS: Website shows normal opening hours 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but it also says to check as hours may vary.

Rite-Aid: Holiday hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check website for times at your local store.

Walgreens: Christmas Eve 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Christmas Day 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Hardware stores:

Home Depot: Christmas Eve, Friday 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Christmas Day closed.

Lowes: Christmas Eve, Friday 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Christmas Day closed.

Big box:

Target: Christmas Eve, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Christmas Day closed.

Kohls: Friday holiday hours, check your local store for details. Christmas Day closed.