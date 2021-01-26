Hocking County seizes 42 dogs based on neglect allegations

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and Humane Society have seized 42 dogs from a residence based on neglect allegations.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, it received a complaint on Jan. 21 of animal neglect and cruelty at a home on State Route 180.

A sheriff’s office deputy working as the dog warden and an agent from the Hocking County Humane Society investigated the complaint, but found the driveway blocked by a gate and no one at the home. The officials reported that from the driveway, they could see several animals in distress outside the home.

On Jan. 22, a search warrant was served at the residence. According to the sheriff’s office, dogs were found both inside and outside the home without food or water. Dogs were also found without proper shelter outside the house.

In addition to the dogs, officials said they also found several chickens, one of which was alive by frozen to the ground. Other animals found on the grounds include between 80 to 120 pigeons and two cows.

The sheriff’s deputy and humane society agent seized 42 dogs, including 25 puppies. All of the animals seized are in custody of the Hocking County Humane Society.

In addition, deputies allegedly found five marijuana plants, three bags of dried marijuana, and three rifles.

The sheriff’s office and humane society will meet with the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office for possible criminal charges.