MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The history of aircraft that flew in World War II was on display at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport this past weekend, including the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond LIL” planes, along with other jets and some smaller trainer aircraft.

(Photos/Doug Askew)

The world-famous Boeing B-29 Superfortress was a heavy bomber propelled by four engines was used mostly during World War II and in the Korean War. This followed the development of the B-17 Flying Fortress by the U.S. Army Air Corps.

P-51 fighter planes and open cockpit biplanes (Boeing P-17 Stearman) were on view for visitors during the five-day CAF AirPower History Tour. Guests had the opportunity to talk to the mechanics that worked on the planes.

The B-17 Yankee Lady video was taken by Doug Askew several years ago at Grimes Field municipal airport near Urbana at the Champaign Aviation Museum.