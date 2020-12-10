Hilliard Schools returns to hybrid learning Dec. 14

(File Aug. 21, 2020) Hilliard City Schools students return to the classroom for a hybrid learning module. Originally, the district began classes remotely because the state’s COVID-19 Alert System had Franklin County in the Red. Now the county has been downgraded to orange.

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH)–The Hilliard School District will return to Hybrid Learning on Monday, December 14. According to an information release from the district, students in Hybrid Group A will be in school on Monday, and Wednesday, those in Group B will be in school Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The district asks every family to perform a home health assessment before sending a student to school. Take student’s temperature. If it’s above 100.4, you need to keep the student home. Check for COVID-19 Symptoms and contact your health care provider if there are symptoms.

On the in-school days, students will follow their regular bell schedule. On days they are home, they will work on assignments in Canvas at their own pace.

Meals will be provided to students on their Hybrid days in school and when they are out of school. You can find details on how to get lunches on the out of school days on our food service web page.

This only impacts Online Academy students who attend in-school classes. All other OA students will continue with their regular schedule.