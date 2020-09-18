Hilliard Schools approve mental health as excused absence

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Hilliard Schools approved mental health days as an excused absence for students.

Hilliard Schools Director of Student Well-Being Mike Abraham says parents can report a mental health day for their child as if it was a headache or cold.

“We need to recognize that sometimes it’s better to take a ‘mental health day’ than try and push through when you cannot cope. We want our students to continue to open up and share how they are feeling,” states Abraham.

According to a press release, the guidance counselors will be alerted to these absences and are available for any assistance.

“The current pandemic has intensified the mental health issues that our students struggled with even before the pandemic. They have become more isolated, easily irritated, and are experiencing behavior and personality changes,” says Abraham.