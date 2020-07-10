Hilliard School District considers 3 options to reopen schools in the fall

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — On July 27, families in Hilliard should have a better idea of what the upcoming school year is going to look like. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Hilliard City Schools Superintendent Dr. John Marshhousen told the school board he will ask them to vote on a back to school option at the next meeting on July 27.

During Thursday’s meeting, he took questions from the board on the options. On Tuesday, he virtually presented the options to the community, which is called Responsible Restart Hilliard Schools.

The “All In” option would have students in class, in person, every day Monday through Friday. The “Hybrid” option would be a mix of in person school days and some eLearning. A third option would be all eLearning. The in person options come with a number of health and safety guidelines the district would be following.

“We’re going to keep pushing to get to orange. We want all of our kids in school. I want everybody to know that’s what we want,” said Dr. Marshhousen.

He told the board he is going to continue to listen to health experts. There is also an option for an Online Academy. Regardless of which of the first three options the district decides, families will have the Online Academy as a choice. The last day to sign up for the Online Academy is July 24.

The first day of school is scheduled to be August 20. The district has roughly 17,000 students. Many of those students and their parents are anxiously awaiting which option the district decides on.

“The sane parent in me wants them to be at school so that I can also be sane. But we also understand the situation. We want everyone to be healthy first and foremost,” said Billy Hite who’s son, Liam, is going into second grade. “So, if that means they’re away from classmates for longer, I’d rather have that than go through the waves of quarantine. Not quarantine.”

If school is in person with all the health and safety protocols in place, it will look much different than previous years.

“I’d rather be in school than eLearning because being around friends and everything, last year of school and then you move to college and then you won’t be able to see the friends you grew up with in school again,” said Ben Curry, a rising senior in Hilliard.

More details on Hilliard’s back to school plans can be found here.