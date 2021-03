HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard Police were finally able to rescue a ferret that had been on the loose since Wednesday.

The white ferret with black eyes had been spotted numerous times in the area of the Rodeway Inn on Parkway Lane.

Police say the little guy ran right to Officer Jordan Lyle who scooped him up and is now looking for the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Lyle at 614-334-2480.