Hilliard police patrolling with mobile defibrillators

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH)–Every second counts when someone is suffering from cardiac arrest and now Hilliard police officers can buy more time with defibrillators (AED) in every cruiser.

HPD teamed up with Norwich Township Fire Department to share the cost of 29 defibrillators and installation at $1,125 each.

An AED is used to help people who experience sudden cardiac arrest. The medical device can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

Using the AED requires no training, according to Norwich Township Fire Lt. Jeff Woodward. The machine walks the user through the process using specific step-by-step directions, such as peeling off backing to showing where on the body to place the patches.

“It takes the guesswork right out of it,” said Lt. Woodward, “all you need to know is how to turn it on and follow the directions.”

Officers will have this extra tool in addition to their CPR training.

“Now, officers will be able to care for a person with confidence in the critical moments before EMS arrival using the defibrillator,” said Hilliard Chief of Police Robert Fisher in a news release. “At times, officers arrive to a scene first, and having an AED in every car allows us the opportunity to change the outcome of someone’s life.”