Hilliard coffee shop serving up encouragement for customers, state leaders

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A Central Ohio coffee shop is building community connections during an isolating time.

“We appreciate the hard work everybody’s doing because I think everybody’s adapted and everybody’s been hit in a different way,” said Sharon Grenier, co-owner of Coffee Connections of Hilliard.

When the coffee shop adjusted its business model to accommodate mobile orders and customer pickup on its front porch, staff started adding small sticky notes with encouraging messages to beverages and pastry bags.

“I love it,” customer Torre Summers said of the notes. “It’s just how they are, how they always have been.”

Soon, the coffee shop started involving customers in the effort to spread positivity. Friday and Saturday, the shop offered a sanitized clipboard, pens and colorful paper for customers to leave their own notes.

The messages will go to leaders in Hilliard, as well as those on the state level, like Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

“They have a hard job,” Grenier said. “It’s not easy, no matter what your political views are. It’s just a tough season. So, we wanted to give people a chance to encourage them too.”

In addition to collecting notes of encouragement, Coffee Connections is also maintaining its year-round commitment to donating 100 percent of tips to a local non-profit. This month, the money will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“Everyone that’s been working through this whole quarantine deserves a pat on the back,” customer Laura Levitt said.

Learn more about Coffee Connections of Hilliard and its COVID-19 response here.