Hilliard City Schools to start school year with eLearning

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — During Governor Mike DeWine’s press conference Thursday, Franklin County was at a Level Three, or Red, status. Following Board of Education approved plans, all Hilliard School Buildings will begin the school year on August 24 in eLearning.

Students will be able to view their schedules and find out who their teachers are, on Thursday, August 20 after 1 p.m.

This week the Board of Education also approved a resolution to allow sports to continue during eLearning while following OHSAA and ODH guidelines.

Meals will still be provided to students at home during the 2020-2021 school year. Breakfast and Lunch will cover days when students are learning from home for both the hybrid and e-learning modes of instruction. All students are eligible. Students who are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals will receive breakfast and lunch free of charge; all other students who might be interested will be charged the standard price for meals. Details on how our families can pick up meals will be posted on our web page next week.