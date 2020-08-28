Hilliard City Schools shifts to Hybrid Learning schedule

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Hilliard city schools will shift to Hybrid Learning beginning Monday, August 31.

The Hilliard City School District said its transitioning to a Hybrid learning method and each day families will be ask to complete a home health assessment. Parents will have to take their child’s temperature and check for COVID-19 symptoms.

“We know some students may wonder what to expect when they return to school. Be assured we are following guidelines from [the] county, state, and federal health experts. Franklin County Public Health has approved all Hilliard School plans,” said school administration i a news release.

According to the release, in school Hybrid days, students will follow their regular bell schedule. On days they are at home, they will work on assignments in Canvas at their own pace.

