Hilliard adjusts policy about throwing objects at city pools

After an outpouring of feedback from residents, Hilliard City officials have reversed course on a policy regarding throwing objects at city pools.

Without any notice, the city implemented a policy of no throwing of anything at the pools at the beginning of this season. The new policy was adopted, in part, as a result of an incident last year when a woman filed a claim against the city after being hit in the head by an object.

City spokesman David Ball says city officials heard from residents with opinions on both sides of the issue and decided to relax the new policy to allow soft, round objects to be thrown at the pools.

“As long as folks aren’t throwing something heavier that’s not really made for a swimming pool and that might injure somebody,” Ball said. “We want grandma to be able to enjoy the pool. We want the mother with toddlers to be able to enjoy the pool. It’s a public facility and everybody should be able to come out to the pool and feel safe.”

Casey Myers says he was surprised last month when he got whistled by a lifeguard for throwing a ball with his son, Max. “It was just kind of sprung on us,” Myers said. “I really don’t want to get hit in the head with a full sized football either but if you’re using just a small ball like this I thought that was pretty harmless.”

In addition to the soft, cloth-covered pool toys, the revised policy will allow dive rings and dive sticks as long as they are dropped, not thrown, into the pool.

“As long as people are not throwing them across the pool, they can be dropped into the water,” Ball said. “Kids can still enjoy them, still dive for them but there’s less risk that somebody’s going to get hit by something that’s harder plastic.”

One parent, who asked not to be identified, said revising the policy was the right thing to do. “I’m glad that they’ve listened to all the complaints and the calls and the emails and they changed the issue because now it’s fun,” she said. “It’s July Fourth, we’re celebrating America, throwing balls, diving for pool toys – we’re having fun.”