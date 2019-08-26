HighBall Halloween expands to Columbus Convention Center; Nina West to continue as host

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nina West will continue hosting the Short North HighBall Halloween, but this year, the celebration will be both an indoor and outdoor event.

The Short North Alliance announced that this year’s HighBall Halloween, on October 11 and 12, will be taking place as usual on High Street, but will also be held inside the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

West is being welcomed back as long-time host during both nights of the celebration, alongside NBC4’s Monica Day and Matt Barnes.

The 2019 event will maintain its celebration on High Street, including DJ-spun tunes on the HighBall Halloween Second Stage, larger-than-life street performances by the Amazing Giants, karaoke, food and drinks, and more. The HighBall Halloween Main Stage, featuring various musical acts throughout the weekend, as well as the Battelle Costume Couture Fashion Show, will shift inside to Hall A of the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Tickets go on sale via Eventbrite on Friday, August 30. For more information go to highballcolumbus.org.