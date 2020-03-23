High unemployment claims in Ohio slow processing times

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Filing for unemployment benefits in Ohio has hit a bit of a roadblock. The depertment of Jobs and Family Services requested that claims be filed online to expidite the process.

According the the homepage of the department, “We are experiencing slow processing times due to high claims activity.”

The good news is that if you have already received a confirmation number when filing your claim, your application will be process as soon as possible.

The frustration, when you click on the link to file a claim people are getting a message the reads, “If you are not automatically forwarded to unemployment.cmt.ohio.gov in the next few moments, click on the following link https://unemployment.cmt.ohio.gov/cmtview/, or copy and paste it in the address box of your web browser.”

Source: Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services

Even when this links is clicked, the result is “This Page isn’t working.” The browser says the page, “didn’t send any data.”

On March 16, the ODJFS asked employers to share the number 2000180 with employees should they plan to conduct mass layoffs because of COVID-19. In that release, the ODJFS supplied 877-644-6562 to file for unemployment as well, or TTY 888-642-8203.

Use this form to speed up the process:

http://www.odjfs.state.oh.us/forms/num/JFS00671/pdf/

NBC4 has reached out to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services for comment.