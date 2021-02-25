High-speed chase ends with stop sticks after man jumps out of getaway van

Maurice Holland, Jeremiah Hardgrove, and Joseph Powell.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An armed home invasion which turned into a chase involving the sheriff, a helicopter, and a K9 officer, ended in the arrest of three people.

On Tuesday, Licking County Sheriff received an emergency call from a person whose home had been invaded. Two men had gone into the house, showed a weapon, and demanded money, the caller said.

A white minivan took off west on Blacks Road, in Harrison Township, according to information from the Licking County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies chased the minivan going north along State Route 310. Someone in the minivan threw items out the window, which were found a short time later.

When the minivan turned west onto Refugee Road and then south on Etna Parkway, one of the people in the van, Joseph Powell, 32, jumped out and ran into the woods.

A perimeter was set up around the area where Joseph Powell got out, the Licking County Sheriff said in a press release. The Ohio State Patrol helicopter went up, and Pataskala Police brought in a K-9 unit. A short time later Joseph Powell was apprehended and taken into custody

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s deputies put down stop sticks north of State Route 40, and the minivan came to a halt. Deputies detained two men: Maurice Holland, 25, and Jeremiah Hardgrow, 41.

All three suspects were placed under arrest and charged with Aggravated Burglary.