Here’s where Huntington is adding branches around a growing Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Huntington National Bank is reversing its recent trend of branch closures in Central Ohio.

Five Central Ohio branches are planned this year, a combination of new construction and leased space. Two replace nearby branches, but they’re mainly targeted for regions where the population is growing.

“We’ll open some more next year,” Huntington Bancshares Inc. CEO Steve Steinour said. “We’ll also close some at different points in the future. We’re trying to be where our customers want us, both digitally and physically.”

Pittsburgh and a few other markets also are in line for new branches, he said.

Huntington had been closing an average 130 branches a year as consumers adopted more digital tools. The shift online greatly accelerated during the pandemic.

But customers still prefer in-person help for certain transactions, Steinour said.

A new Worthington Hills branch opened this week at 7840 Olentangy River Road in Sharon Township, in the redeveloped shopping center with Hills Market.

Three more are set for July and August openings:

1146 Gemini Place, in the Polaris region of far north Columbus.

5930 Britton Pkwy. in northwest Columbus near Dublin.

790 N. State St. in Westerville.

The fifth is planned for this winter at 4072 W. Powell Road in Liberty Township.

Columbus-based Huntington became the nation’s 10th-largest regional bank with this week’s acquisition of Detroit’s TCF Bank. As part of the transaction, 14 TCF branches in Michigan are being sold to Horizon Bancorp Inc., based in Michigan City, Indiana.

In April the bank announced it would close 44 branches inside Meijer stores, following similar closures of Giant Eagle Branches.

Huntington had pared to 814 branches as of March 31, down from 1,100 after the 2016 acquisition of Akron-based FirstMerit.

Closing the TCF deal brought Huntington back up to 1,100 this week.

