(WJW)– It’s shop ’til you drop on several different days at Walmart.

The retailer’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” is spread out to three events throughout November, like last year, to “offer customers the best prices of the season on the must-have gifts topping everyone’s holiday shopping lists.”

Walmart said each of the events will begin on its website and continue with the same deals in its stores.

The first event began Wednesday, Nov. 3 and continues into stores Friday, Nov. 5. at 5 a.m. local time.

Some of the deals at that time include a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for only $228, the L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise Doll for $64 and the Keurig K-Compact for $35.

Event two begins online Nov. 10 and continues into stores Nov. 12. Walmart says customers can get savings on things like a Blackstone 22-inch Griddle with a hard cover and carrying case for $117, Walmart’s exclusive lightweight and powerful HP i3 Laptop for $279, and a Shark EZ Robot Vacuum for $288.

Walmart describes event three as its biggest, best savings of the season. Those dates and deals will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, some of the Black Friday deals already underway include:

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer at $69

55” TCL Smart 4K UHDTV at $298

Bounce Pro 14’ Trampoline at $184

LEGO 442-piece Classic Bricks on a Roll at $20

Walmart is one of several big retailers that announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving this year as a “thank you” to employees.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include Walmart’s statement that the dates for event three are yet to be announced.