Henry Evans found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of his wife Dorothy Cage-Evans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Court has found Henry Evans incompetent to stand trial for the murder of his wife, Dorothy Cage-Evans.

The court ordered Evans to be committed to a locked nursing facility that can address his mental and medical needs in addition to his risk of violence. Supervision will be provided by Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Forensic Monitors.

Police charged Evans with his wife’s murder in October 2019. A police report states Evans called his stepdaughter and told her he killed her mother with a wooden table.

Cage-Evans and Evans were both philanthropists in the central Ohio area. They helped start Greater Columbus Community Helping Hands, as well as a scholarship fund, both of which help students across the area.

Cage-Evans was also involved with the Harmony Project.