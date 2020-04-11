Helping veterans in need during the holiday weekend

CHILLICOTHE (WCMH) — COVID-19 put a halt to lunches at the Freedom’s Path for homeless veterans or veterans at risk of being homeless.

Polaris Financial provided Good Friday lunches and Easter dinners to vets so none of them will go hungry this holiday. Army veteran Paul Tackett said it’s been a tough week thinking about his mother who passed in the early 1990’s. A simple meal has greater meaning for him.

“I’ll eat that and that will be gone. It’s the thought they put behind it that matters,” Tackett said. “They didn’t forget us.”

Polaris Financial CEO Robert Deitrick and his team handed out 60 ten-pound honey baked hams.

“This is tough time for everyone one in the country especially our vets and this group of disabled vets down here are the foundation of our country,” Deitrick said. “This is the right thing to do this weekend. For those of you who have prosperity in the great city of Columbus, give back to your community. I think every single business in town should pick a restaurant of their choice and help [veterans] out in some meaningful way.”