Helping new Americans stay at home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The daily press briefings from Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton help many Ohioans understand what’s going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and what is being asked of them by state leaders.

But some Ohioans, specifically those new to America, cannot understand these briefings or read orders because they do not understand the language.

That’s why the City of Columbus is leaning on community leaders to help spread accurate information to people in those communities about COVID-19.

“Follow the directions of public health and other authorities,” said Abdi Soofe, a new American Initiative Coordinator with the Department of Neighborhood.

City of Columbus and Columbus Public Health is working with community and faith leaders to get that message across to new Americans who may have trouble following orders and guidelines on how to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our lives and safety depend on it,” Soofe said.

Columbus has already translated the orders into several different languages such as Somali, Spanish and Nepali but they know they need to do more. That’s why they are also relying on community leaders to use other ways to explain the orders through various platforms like social media.

The translated orders and videos break down topics like the proper way to wash your hands. It also simplifies the stay-at-home order in languages that will be familiar to the community.

“We’ve always had seniors or elders who may have not been educated in their homeland,” Soofe said. “So, there is a good chance they might not speak English.”

City and community leaders say some of the guidance regarding the coronavirus goes against how certain communities live.

“There are cultural values and morals that we have to negotiate with those messages,” said Rebecca Nelson with Columbus Public Health.

Carla Williams-Scott, director of the Department of Neighborhoods for the City of Columbus, said they want to emphasis the health benefits of living in quarantine for now so we can save lives.

“Our new American communities, you know they cluster in areas together,” Williams-Scott said. “They’re typically very communal and do things together.”

If you have any questions regarding the order, you can call the City of Columbus at (614)-645-3111 or Columbus Public Health at (614)-645-1519.