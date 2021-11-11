KENTON, Ohio (WCMH)–The Kenton Police Department said Thursday that 7-year-old Trinity Hurt is considered missing and endangered.
She was last seen wearing pink or purple pajamas at her home in the 600 block of Leighton Street in Kenton, Ohio.
