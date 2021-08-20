Help catch a killer, Crimestoppers will offer cash for info that leads to arrest and, or indictment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–On August 12, 2016, at 4:06 pm, patrol officers responded to the rear of 1139 E. 22nd Avenue, on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a maroon 2003 Pontiac Bonneville that had collided with a utility pole.

Inside the vehicle were two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim, TreMalik Russell, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The female victim, Tyreshia Cody, was transported to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, Ms. Cody died as a result of her injuries approximately 24 hours later.

Immediately following the shooting, a man ran from the maroon Pontiac Bonneville. Detectives are seeking witnesses and, or information to help to identify who this man is. A photo of TreMalik Russell and Tyreshia Cody can be seen at the top of this article.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading our new free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms. We are no longer taking tips via text message.