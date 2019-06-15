More storms, flash flooding expected this week

The individual storms that triggered twin tornado warnings in Delaware County Saturday night (10 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.) are now part of a broad system move through eastern and southern Ohio, aligned from Cambridge to Chillicothe to Cincinnati in an arc typical of these disturbances.

A second line of showers and storms crossing western Indiana overnight will move through our area toward daybreak, with downpours in spots given the loaded atmosphere. Flash flood warnings are in effect until 4:45 a.m. in Morrow County (2.5″ of rain at Mount Gilead), and a flash flood watch has been extended until noon on Sunday.

NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber said he counted at least six confirmed tornadoes in southern Indiana Saturday evening, where the instability/heating was greater.

Our earlier rain and temperatures near 70 kept us out of bigger trouble, considering there was rotation aloft with the mid-level vortex.

Storms will fire up again Sunday and Monday during the heat of the afternoon, and rounds of showers/storms are likely much of the week in a stalled pattern along a stuck frontal boundary.

Flash flooding will continue to be an issue this week with repeated rains.

SATURDAY

On Saturday, a complex of rain and embedded thunderstorms moved through a large swath of the state, stretching from Lake Erie south to the Cincinnati area in an arc.

The heaviest rain fell south of U.S. 35 with some lightning at times. The activity gradually sinks south and east late Saturday night toward the Ohio River.

A few cells showed rotation Saturday night around 10 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. over Delaware County, triggered two tornado warnings.

No touchdowns or damage has been reported. The activity formed north of a warm front over southern Ohio and will press on to the east and southeast overnight, where heavy rain may cause pockets of high water.

A flash flood watch is in effect until noon Sunday to account for repeated heavy rain over much of the state.

A southwesterly flow of increasingly humid, unstable air will be conducive to occasional downpours and lightning, with some brief gusty winds again on Father’s Day. Additional pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening, though loosely organized, are capable of marginally severe wind.

We are not out of rain threat anytime soon, though we will experience periodic breaks between the ripples of energy aloft driving showers and storms through much of the week.

Saturday: Showers, embedded storms. Low 67

Sunday: Warm, sticky, pop-up showers, storms p.m. High 84

Monday: Showers, storms, mostly cloudy. High 81 (67)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, storms. High 79 (66)

Wednesday: Showers, storms p.m. High 80 (65)

Thursday: Showers, storms. High 80 (65)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 81 (63)