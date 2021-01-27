Heated Nelsonville meeting leads to censure, investigation for long-serving council member

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A series of Facebook posts allegedly written by Nelsonville City Council member and ex-police chief Greg Smith led to a motion of censure on Tuesday night.

Introduced by council member Elizabeth Jones, who said she had seen the posts before Smith deleted his account, the motion to censure was adopted.

Smith, 66, denies he wrote the posts, published nearly eight years ago. After the meeting he told NBC that during the time those were posted, he was naïve about Facebook account security and was also in a custody battle for his grandson.

“We had guardian ad litem coming in and out of the house. There was no way I would do anything to put my grandson’s custody at risk. Those were not my thoughts, and not my posts. I left my Facebook open everywhere I went. I probably gave away every old phone I had. People were in and out of my house,” Smith said.

Jones’ motion stated that the city values diversity and inclusion, and that Smith had conduct unbecoming of a council member. The censure went on to say that Smith used derogatory and inflammatory language on a social media post that is harmful to citizens of Nelsonville and the reputation of the city.

In the meeting, Smith denied that he wrote the posts published and didn’t know who may have had access to his account.

“First off, I wasn’t a member of that group. I don’t want any language like that either. I deleted my Facebook because I had two choices: join the group or delete my Facebook,” Smith said at the meeting. He has served on the city council for 22 years, and was Nelsonville’s police chief 37 years ago.

“I did not make those posts. They are not my thoughts. I resent anyone trying to tag them to my name.”

Smith told council members that his Facebook account was now with his attorney.

Despite Smith’s defense, the motion to censure was adopted. The council also will investigate whether Greg Smith is still a resident, and there will be a hearing late next week to listen to evidence, including Smith’s documentation.

The hearing won’t cost the city any money, the council said, and all members voted to going through with the investigation, except Smith.

Smith called it “a witch hunt” and said he’d faced the same charge in 2018 with the election board.

“I’m fed up with it, and I’m ready to file lawsuits,” Smith said in the meeting.