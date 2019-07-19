Heat index cancels harness racing at Fayette County Fair

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Forecasters have a predicted a high heat warning for Saturday, July 20. Fayette County Fair Board President Bob Schwartz, made the decision to cancel harness racing for safety sake.

After calling the state racing commission and the agriculture department, the determination was made to reschedule.

Mark Winters trains harness racing horses and he explained moving the race to a different day is best for everyone.

“The heat can cause the horse to stress,” said Winters. “The main thing you fight is dehydration.”

The decision was made today to give spectators and teams enough notice to make different arrangements.

“We wanted to do the right thing for the trainers and the horses,” said Schwartz. “We just don’t want to endanger our horse athletes or their trainers.”