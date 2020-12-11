Healthcare workers hoping to alleviate flu season during COVID-19 surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Central Ohio, health care providers are reminding you not to forget about flu season.

“There are many deaths in the year with flu also, along with this year – COVID. So, it just kind of complicates things,” said Jane Dickson, a registered nurse with Columbus Public Health.

Dickson was helping oversee the final day of a drive-thru flu shot clinic Friday at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. The vaccinations were next to COVID-19 testing lines for the region’s three major healthcare systems.

“People are coming through here and getting COVID testing and then they realize that they can also get the flu vaccine, so it’s convenient for them,” she said.

Since October, Columbus Public Health has administered more than 5,500 flu vaccinations, many to patients who have never received the vaccine.

“It’s been encouraging to see that many people that want to stay safe,” Dickson said.

Eligio Ramos was encouraged to get the vaccine for the first time in 18 years after he was tested for COVID-19.

“I just care about my kids and I wanted to do it because they already got their flu shot,” he explained.

Others who have already experienced COVID-19 said they were getting vaccinated to avoid becoming ill again this season.

“Just to make sure you don’t get the double-whammy,” said Julie Vargo. “[COVID-19] did hit my husband pretty good. I did not have very severe symptoms, but he did. He was basically in a chair for two full weeks.”

Dickson also explained preventing flu cases this year is critical to preventing further strain on hospitals.

“The hospitals are full a lot with COVID patients, so getting the flu vaccine would help maybe decrease the hospitalizations for flu. So that’s an extra important [reason] why [to get vaccinated],” she said.



The drive-thru flu shot clinic is finished for the season, but it’s not too late to get your flu vaccination. You can receive a shot by appointment at Columbus Public Health, through a healthcare provider or at many pharmacies. Many insurance providers cover the cost of the vaccination. Find more information by clicking here.