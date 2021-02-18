Healthcare enrollment re-opens until May 15 due to COVID-19 national emergency

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — People who missed healthcare enrollment in the autumn can sign up now until May 15, 2021.

The COVID-19 national emergency has presented a huge challenge for public health, and some people have skipped their wellness checks, are uninsured if they do get the virus, or have an accident like slipping and falling.

“All of us think we’re invincible.” Charleta B. Tavares, PrimaryOne Health Chief Executive Officer. “It’s really taking care of yourself, being pro-active and preventative, having annual exams to detect early on to detect whether there is a disease or illness that can be mitigated.”

PrimaryOne Health provides services to insured and underinsured people in Franklin and Pickaway counties. They operate 12 health centers and is the oldest and largest federally-qualified health center in Central Ohio.

At the moment, the service has COVID-19 testing three days a week, and they also provide vaccines. Text VACCINE to 614-502-5329 and when appointments are available they will appear on the website, and you can select the appointment of your choice. You can also call 614-645-5500 to talk to a member of the patient navigation center.

PrimaryOne Health also offers free counselling to find out what plans are best for you, your budget, and your family. Call 614-620-8088 or primaryhealth.org for a no-fee one-on-one with a Certified Application Counselor.