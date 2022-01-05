COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The combination of two drugs could be an effective new treatment for women facing recurrent or advanced cervical cancer, the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James has announced.

The largest clinical trial to date combined the drugs Balstilimab with Zalifrelimab in women with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

The overall disease control rate was 52% (patients with partial, complete or stable disease) ­­– with patients whose tumors expressed the cellular receptor PD-L1 having an overall response rate of 32.8% with an acceptable safety profile.

Cervical cancer is the most common gynecologic cancer and the fourth-leading cause of cancer death worldwide. There is currently only one approved immunotherapy treatment option for patients with recurrent or metastatic disease.

The study presents the largest trial conducted to date testing the combination of a PD-1 inhibitor (Balstilimab) with CTLA-4 inhibitor (Zalifrelimab) in women with recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer, said the team at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James.

The team reports its findings in the Dec. 21, 2021, online edition of the Journal of Clinical Oncology.