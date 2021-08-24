Health department: 60% of Ohioans over 12 getting vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health announced Tuesday that sixty per cent of Ohioans ages 12 and over — more than six million people — have at least started vaccination against COVID-19.

“This is an important milestone because as more Ohioans gain robust immunity through vaccination, we reduce the opportunities for this virus to spread, mutate, and inflict serious harm—and we get closer to the day when this virus can no longer upend our lives,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA.

Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.

