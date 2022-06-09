COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A feature documentary from George Clooney about the Ohio State sexual abuse scandal involving former athletics physician, Dr. Richard Strauss will make its premiere on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

Warner Media, the parent company of HBO and HBO Max, has announced that the subscription TV giant will join Smokehouse Pictures and Sports Illustrated Studios/101 Studios to begin production on the film. In addition to Smokehouse Pictures’ Clooney and Grant Heslov, David C. Glasser of 101 Studios will produce the feature and Oscar winner, Eva Orner, will direct.

“Grant and I are very proud to be working on this project with HBO,” said Clooney. “It’s a devastating story about people in power abusing and then covering up their criminal actions against students. The fact that it hasn’t been resolved as-of-yet is deeply disturbing.”

The documentary is based on a “Sports Illustrated” story that detailed the abuse former OSU athletes said they endured at the hands of Strauss. “SI” writer Jon Wertheim penned the article titled, “Why Aren’t More People Talking About the Ohio State Sex Abuse Scandal?” in October 2020.

The film project was initially announced in February 2022, with Smokehouse Pictures and Sports Illustrated Studios pairing to produce.

Oner’s directing credits include several documentaries including, “Burning,” “Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator,” and “Out of Iraq.” Her Oscar win was as a producer for “Taxi to the Dark Side,” in 2008.

“This film is about the largest sexual abuse scandal in the history of American Higher Education,” Orner said. “It will give the courageous men who were abused a powerful and clear voice.”