Hasbro releasing “Ms. Monopoly” where women make more than men

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, RI (WCMH) — A new makeover of a classic board game celebrates women’s empowerment. 

“Ms. Monopoly” is an upgrade of Hasbro’s “Monopoly.” 

In this version, female players will make more money than their male challengers.  

Women collect 240 Monopoly bucks every time they pass “Go.” 

Men, meanwhile, will still get the usual 200 bucks.  

Another change is that players don’t buy property, but rather invest in inventions that were created by women.  

The new version comes on the heels of “Monopoly Socialism,” a tongue-in-cheek edition. 

Hasbro also released Monopoly for Millennials last year. 

“Ms. Monopoly” is available for pre-order starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools