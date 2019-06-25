Harlem Globetrotters team up with Nationwide Children’s Hospital for childhood mental health

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 15: GLobetrotters players play with a kid during the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour at Qudos Bank Arena on April 15, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Munoz/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Harlem Globetrotters are partnering with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to help bring positive mental health to children.

According to a release, the Globetrotters have announced the creation of The Harlem Globetrotters Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The Harlem Globetrotters will support Nationwide Children’s Hospital with various initiatives to raise awareness and break the stigma of pediatric mental health.

During the 2019-2020 tour, Harlem Globetrotters stars will wear special edition shooting sleeves to call attention to the On Our Sleeves movement. The shooting sleeves will also be sold at games and online with a portion of the proceeds going to a special Harlem Globetrotters Fund to support the initiative.

In addition to in-game activation, the Harlem Globetrotters will collaborate with the behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children’s to create a school lesson plan program with a goal of bringing the On Our Sleeves movement to teachers, students and parents across the United States. Harlem Globetrotters stars will deliver the lesson plan messaging at select school assemblies during the 2020 tour.

A social media campaign will run for the duration of the season, educating fans on challenges in the pediatric mental health space and encouraging fans to participate in the On Our Sleeves movement.

“We are both humbled and excited to be part of the On Our Sleeves movement in support of the one in five children in the U.S. living with a mental illness,” said Howard Smith, president of the Harlem Globetrotters. “For more than 90 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have been Ambassadors of Goodwill and we look forward to advocating for this important initiative together with Nationwide Children’s Hospital.”

“We are extremely appreciative of the Harlem Globetrotters’ commitment to bring the message of mental health awareness to their internationally-recognized basketball stage,” said Steve Testa, president of Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation. “They are making a bold statement by joining the On Our Sleeves movement to transform childhood mental health. The Globetrotters are a valued piece of Americana, true national icons for happiness and joy. Their support will help us give children and families everywhere a better chance at smiles and laughter.”

To donate and learn more about The Harlem Globetrotters Fund, visit Nationwidechildrens.org